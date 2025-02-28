Shedeur Sanders vs. Cam Ward: who will be QB1 in the 2025 NFL draft?
As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, the debate over the top quarterback prospect has narrowed to two names—Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. Both signal-callers have dominated headlines and social media, showcasing their contrasting playing styles, while making their case as the first quarterback off the board.
Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, brings a polished, pro-ready approach to whichever NFL drafts him. The Colorado quarterback's accuracy, decision-making, and ability to throw with precision in tight windows have drawn comparisons to Joe Burrow and Geno Smith. While not known for his mobility, Sanders excels under pressure, making him a strong fit for teams looking for a cerebral pocket passer.
Ward, on the other hand, offers dynamic playmaking ability. A former zero-star recruit who climbed from Incarnate Word to Washington State and now Miami, he thrives on improvisation, athleticism, and extending plays outside of structure. His high ceiling and ability to operate in a collapsing pocket make him a potential franchise-changing talent.
Teams like the Tennessee Titans, in need of a mobile quarterback to navigate a struggling offensive line, may lean toward Ward. Meanwhile, the New York Giants or Jets could be ideal landing spots for Sanders, who has proven he can handle the media spotlight.
While Ward’s athletic upside is intriguing, Sanders’ readiness for the next level makes him a safer bet. Ultimately, the decision will come down to team preference, but both quarterbacks are poised to make an impact in the NFL.
