Cam Newton claims the WNBA will surpass MLB in popularity
By Tyler Reed
Cam Newton has taken his talents to sports media and has excelled in gigs with ESPN and his podcast, '4th&1 with Cam Newton.'
In a recent episode, Newton discussed the future of the MLB and how the sport's popularity will continue to decline in the future.
The former Carolina Panthers star went as far as to say that in the next 20 years that the WNBA will surpass the MLB in popularity in America.
RELATED: Kevin Durant 'seriously' wants to get down to solve NBA's declining viewership problem
Check out the clip below:
Newton alludes to the idea that since baseball 'is not being played by Americans anymore' that the viewership and popularity of the sport will continue to decline.
Wether or not Newton was being serious with these comments, or was looking for a clip to go viral, the former NFL MVP has definitely got baseball fans in their feelings with these comments.
According to WorldAtlas, baseball is still the second most popular sport in the United States. Once known as America's pastime, baseball has long been one of the first sports that every child plays along their athletic journey.
The WNBA is growing in popularity; however, even in the 20-year time period Newton has predicted, it still feels like a stretch for the sport to surpass baseball in America.
