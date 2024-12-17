Bronny James adds more games to growing G League schedule
By Joe Lago
Once seemingly reluctant to embrace the promise of the G League, Bronny James is now fully embracing the opportunity to improve his game with the Los Angeles Lakers' minor-league squad.
After enjoying a breakout performance in his first G League road game last week, the 20-year-old James will continue to travel with the South Bay Lakers when they compete in the G League Winter Showcase this week, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
Charania reports that the Lakers' front office and Klutch Sports, the agency that represents James and his father LeBron, both believe the games in Orlando would be another important step in the second-round pick's development.
The South Bay Lakers will play two games at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. They'll face the Greensboro Swarm on Thursday and the Osceola Magic on Saturday.
Last Thursday against the Valley Suns in Phoenix, James scored a game-high 30 points on 13-of-23 shooting. Over his last three G League contests, the 2024 second-round pick is averaging 20.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists and is shooting 43.1% from the field and 26.3% on 3-pointers.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick told reporters Tuesday that James' progress has been noticeable during his recent run of G League games, especially "some decision-making with the basketball, being on ball and making good decisions both as a scorer and as a playmaker."
Redick added that "continuing to see the flashes defensively" is "what we're really excited about."
The G League Winter Showcase, which will be held Thursday through Sunday in Orlando, is one of the highlights of the G League season and will attract personnel staff from all 30 NBA teams.
LeBron James said he watched his son's G League games while recovering from left foot soreness last week.
"It's just great to see him getting back into the flow, getting back to his game, getting back to him just playing free and going out and just playing the game that he loves and knows how to play," the elder James told reporters. "I loved his aggressiveness."
