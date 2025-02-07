Brian Windhorst explains how the Suns' one mistake could lead to Kevin Durant's exit
Kevin Durant is currently playing in the third year of his NBA career with the Phoenix Suns after arriving to the franchise in a blockbuster trade during the 2022-23 season.
On paper, the Suns have done a great job of adding key pieces around the 2x NBA champ in hopes of lifting the Larry O'Brien trophy, including Bradley Beal.
As a result, the Suns were able to form a Big 3 of Durant, Beal, and Devin Booker. Unfortunately, the trio has hardly fulfilled the humongous expectations placed on their shoulders at the start of their partnership.
Due to the Suns' underwhelming form this season, it wasn't a surprise the team was heavily linked to Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler before he was traded to the Golden State Warriors.
After the failed move, primarily due to Beal's no-trade clause, many rumors emerged about KD potentially getting traded at the deadline. Keeping that in mind, NBA insider Brian Windhorst has a concerning prediction about Durant's future with the Suns.
“He was not happy he was put into trade talks, and I think it’s unpredictable what will happen for the next few months because it’s the nature of the sport,” Windhorst said. “But I think right now it’s reasonable to forecast Durant will be breaking up with the Suns in the Summer. He didn’t break up with them today but it doesn’t look good for the long-term forecast because he was frustrated. I spent a long time today on the phone with people involved in this situation. People from Miami, people from Golden State, people from Phoenix, other people."
Windy added: “I would just say the biggest thing Kevin Durant was upset about was not knowing he was involved in trade talks.”
Over the last few days, Durant was linked to a blockbuster return to the Warriors, but the surprising part was that the 36-year-old didn't ask for a trade.
As expected, not only did Durant shut down these rumors, but he was unsurprisingly shocked at them. Evidently, the recent drama could ultimately impact Durant's immediate future with the team, albeit he is under contract with the Suns till the summer of 2026.
