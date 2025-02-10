Bob Uecker season-long tribute unveiled by Brewers
By Joe Lago
The Milwaukee Brewers lost legendary broadcaster Bob Uecker last month when the Baseball Hall of Famer died at the age of 90.
The club announced Monday how it will pay tribute to Uecker throughout the 2025 MLB season.
The Brewers will wear a patch on the sleeve of their uniform that honors Uecker and his broadcasting career, which included 54 seasons of calling the team's games.
The patch combines Uecker's signature with his signature style. The plaid background resembles the trademark sports coats he wore and gained fame while appearing in Miller Lite beer commercials and "The Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson.
“We miss Bob every day, and all the more as we approach our first season without him at our side,” Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger said in a team statement.
"Ueck was a great friend to all of us. He was a fixture at the ballpark and in our lives. We cannot fill the hole that his absence has created, but the jersey patch will be a way to honor his memory whenever we take the field.”
The Uecker patch will debut on Saturday, Feb. 22, when Milwaukee plays its spring training opener against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Fields in Phoenix.
The uniform tribute is just the beginning of the Brewers' plans to remember their beloved broadcaster. The team is expected to host a public celebration of life this summer at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
