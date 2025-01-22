Beloved college football broadcaster passes away after battle with brain cancer
Pete Medhurst, the longtime voice of Navy football who was diagnosed with brain cancer in Oct. 2024, has died. He was 55.
According to the Associated Press, Medhurst was the voice of Navy football for the past 12 years and had been with the Navy Radio Network since 1997 broadcasting football, basketball, lacrosse, baseball, volleyball, swimming and wrestling. He was the voice of Navy lacrosse for 24 years.
"RIP to a Navy legend," the school wrote on its Twitter/X account Tuesday. "Not only was he a great broadcaster, but a friend, father and husband. He touched the lives of so many midshipmen in his 28 years with Navy Athletics. You will be missed."
"Pete was not just a colleague; he was a friend," Mike Heary, Navy basketball's play-by-play announcer, wrote on Twitter/X Tuesday. "His passion for Navy sports and the values of the Naval Academy are unrivaled. He cherished the midshipmen and the athletes. Words fail to capture how much Pete meant to me.
"For now, I can only say RIP, Pete. I love you, buddy."
Medhurst also handled football play-by-play for HDNet and CBS Sports Network and lacrosse for ESPNU and the Big Ten Network.
The Maryland native filled in on radio broadcasts for the Washington Nationals as well.
"We are heartbroken by the passing of our friend, Pete Medhurst," the Nationals wrote on their Twitter/X account Tuesday. "Pete could always be counted on for a kind word and a smile. We will sorely miss seeing him around the ballpark and hearing his voice during Nationals broadcasts. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who knew and loved him."
"A heck of a talent and wonderful person," sportscaster Colin Dunlap of Pittsburgh's KDKA wrote on Twitter/X Tuesday. "The guy loved his family and lived for Navy Athletics. We often exchanged notes and ideas on how to attempt to best reach our audiences. He was simply a wonderful man. RIP"
