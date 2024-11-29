Bears' top potential head coach candidates after Matt Eberflus fired
The Bears finally did what fans have been clamoring for for most of the season, firing head coach Matt Eberflus after a disastrous Thanksgiving Day loss to the Detroit Lions, according to a team announcement Friday.
Eberflus' final act as Bears coach was not a good one, as the head coach let the clock waste away with a timeout in hand after Caleb Williams took a sack on what could have been the game-tying drive. With a record of 14-32 in two-plus seasons at the helm, Eberflus' tenure won't be fondly remembered by fans. But who's next in line for the job? Let's break down some potential candidates.
BILL BELICHICK
Strap in for another offseason's worth of speculation around Bill Belichick, ladies and gentlemen, because as long as the legendary Patriots head coach is still interested in coaching, he's going to be linked to a LOT of vacancies around the league.
Belichick's credentials are undeniable at this point: six Super Bowl wins, 10 Super Bowl appearances, a career that is already Hall of Fame worthy, and a knack for building some of the most terrifying defenses the NFL has ever known. But this isn't a sure thing. Part of the reason Belichick didn't get the Falcons job last year was due to the level of control he'd want over the roster and coaching staff. He likes to do things his way, and the Bears might not want to march to his drum beat.
Yes, his stock took a hit after Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay, and sure, there are rumblings that he lost his touch. But you can expect him to at least get a call about this job, even if he's ultimately not interested, or they decide to go a different direction.
MIKE VRABEL
If Belichick is the name on every team's wishlist this winter, former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is going to be right behind him on that list.
Vrabel earned himself a reputation for doing more with less during his Titans tenure. He posted four straight winning seasons to start his tenure, and got them as far as an AFC Championship game despite a roster that tended to peak at mediocre in his six years at the helm. The cracks started to show in 2022 and 2023, but it was still a surprise to see Vrabel get the axe before this season.
Much like Belichick, Vrabel is a defense-first coach. He got the most out of those Titans teams that he could, and while the statistical results defensively were wildly inconsistent, he developed a reputation as a coach who can turn a team's fortunes around.
BEN JOHNSON
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is going to be the hottest name in the coaching carousel this winter, and if Chicago are smart, they'll give him a long, long look.
Johnson's schemes have built the Lions into what might be the best offense in the NFL over the last three seasons. They've been a top five unit every year in total yards and in that span, and have been the highest-scoring offense in the NFL this season.
Johnson is renowned for his creative playcalling and unique sets to maximize his offense's capabilities. And with first overall pick Caleb Williams on the roster, along with a plethora of potential passing game weapons for him to throw to, Bears fans would be positively salivating at the idea of a Johnson-run offense coming to Soldier Field next year.
THOMAS BROWN
The Bears' interim head coach, Thomas Brown, took over as offensive coordinator in Week 11, smack in the middle of Chicago's current skid. While the team hasn't started winning, the offense improved almost immediately, with Caleb Williams finally showing more flashes of his considerable potential.
Brown is going to have the chance to prove he's the man for this job full-time over the next five games. If he can keep Williams and the offense on their upward trajectory, and get buy-in from the defense, there's no reason they couldn't offer him the job at the end of the season. At the very least, he'll give himself a fighting chance.
AARON GLENN
Johnson gets all the hype as a Lions coordinator who has turned his unit around, but the work Glenn has done on the other side of the ball cannot be overstated.
Faced with a pretty significant talent deficiency when he took over as defensive coordinator in 2021, Johnson has built the Detroit defense into almost as fearsome a unit as the offense this season. They rank fourth in points allowed and 11th in yards, while also forcing the sixth-most turnovers in the league.
Glenn has done a stellar job building the Lions' defense, and you can expect him to get a fair amount of buzz as an option in Chicago, especially if they decide to go with a defensive coach for this round of hirings.
