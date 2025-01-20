Australian Open's point of the tournament lasted an incredible 37 shots (VIDEO)
By Joe Lago
The "point of the tournament" at the Australian Open will make you tired just watching it.
Top seed and world No. 1 Jannik Sinner defeated 13th-seeded Holger Rune 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Monday to advance to the quarterfinals, where Sinner will meet Australia's Alex de Minaur, the No. 8 seed who was a 6-0, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3 winner over American Alex Michelsen.
RELATED: Novak Djokovic 'loved' everything about Danielle Collins' Australian Open antics
The 90-degree heat in Melbourne took a toll on Sinner and Rune, as both players needed medical timeouts to overcome the muggy conditions of their round-of-16 clash.
The battle of attrition was no more evident than when the two engaged in a marathon point with the match tied at one set apiece and 1-1 in the third set. Sinner summoned the necessary energy and urgency to erase a break point and get to deuce — but only after a combined mind-boggling 37 shots by the combatants.
After Sinner avoided the service break with a swinging forehand volley winner, both players were completely exhausted, leaning over with their hands on their knees. Later in the set, Sinner asked for a trainer and had his pulse checked.
A 20-minute delay in the fourth set to repair the net after it was dislodged by a big Sinner serve gave the players a much-needed break. Afterward, Sinner personally considered the freak accident to be a "lucky" break for it allowed him to catch his breath.
“Obviously, nobody was expecting this kind of thing. Usually when the net breaks, it’s not the bottom,” Sinner told reporters. “I was lucky today.”
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFB: Ohio State-Notre Dame National Championship preview
NFL: Saquon Barkley proves his worth to Eagles again
NFL: The Lions’ Super Bowl window has closed
MLB: The Dodgers sign yet another star