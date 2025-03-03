Apple TV+ snags Dodgers-Yankees rematch, returns familiar broadcaster lineup in 2025
MLB and Apple TV+ announced its "Friday Night Baseball" schedule for 2025 on Monday. The highlight: the first of three rematches between last year's World Series participants, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, on May 31.
The Dodgers defeated the Yankees in five games last October, a star-studded World Series that delivered Fox its best postseason baseball ratings in seven years. Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge are back in 2025 — Ohtani is slated to pitch this year, too — and both teams are among the early favorites to get back to the World Series again next fall.
Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+ debuts March 28 with a doubleheader of Orioles-Blue Jays (7 p.m. ET) and Mets-Astros (8 p.m. ET).
The following week, April 4, the Dodgers make the first of their first three scheduled appearances with a 6:30 p.m. game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Play-by-play broadcaster Wayne Randazzo revealed on his Twitter/X account that he, analyst Dontrelle Willis, and dugout reporter Heidi Watney will return to the Friday Night Baseball broadcasts this season. It's the second straight season for the crew in the Apple booth.
Among the other highlights on the Friday Night Baseball calendar, which has been announced through the end of June:
• April 25, Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: The defending American League runners-up get a test against a revamped Red Sox roster
• April 25, Texas Rangers vs. San Fracisco Giants: Bruce Bochy manages against the team he guided to three World Series titles
• May 16, Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Arguably the two best teams in the AL West square off in a key early season matchup
• May 23, New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: An NLCS rematch, this time featuring Juan Soto!
• June 6, Chicago Cubs vs. Detroit Tigers: Good matchup of two central division teams who boosted their rosters over the offseason and could make noise in October
• June 13: San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Two teams that battled for a Wild Card berth last year are likely to be gunning for another in 2025
• June 20: Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: These teams hate each other.
• June 27: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles: A key AL East matchup featuring two of the league's brightest young stars.
