AP Top 25 poll predictions after Week 7 in college football
By Joe Lago
Two weeks ago in a showdown between No. 2 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama, the Crimson Tide won 41-34 to leapfrog top-ranked Texas into the No. 1 spot of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
On Saturday in a matchup of No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Oregon, the Ducks held on for a 32-31 victory over the Buckeyes. Will AP Top 25 voters bump the Longhorns again to reward another undefeated squad for winning the week's marquee matchup?
Texas' 34-3 rout of No. 18 Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry was so convincing that AP voters figure to keep Steve Sarkisian's squad at No. 1 when the new Top 25 poll is released Sunday.
Here is how the rankings should look going into Week 8 of the 2024 college football season.
1. Texas (6-0). Won 34-3 vs. Oklahoma in Dallas. Next game: Oct. 19 vs. Georgia (5-1).
2. Oregon (6-0). Won 32-31 vs. Ohio State. Next game: Oct. 18 at Purdue (1-5).
3. Penn State (6-0). Won 33-30 in overtime at USC. Next game: Oct. 26 at Wisconsin (4-2).
4. Ohio State (5-1). Lost 32-31 at Oregon. Next game: Oct. 26 vs. Nebraska (5-1).
5. Georgia (5-1). Won 41-31 vs. Mississippi State. Next game: Oct. 19 at Texas (6-0).
6. Miami (6-0). Bye in Week 7. Next game: Oct. 19 at Louisville (4-2).
7. Alabama (5-1). Won 27-25 vs. South Carolina. Next game: Oct. 19 at Tennessee (5-1).
8. Tennessee (5-1). Won 23-17 in overtime vs. Florida. Next game: Oct. 19 vs. Alabama (5-1).
9. Clemson (5-1). Won 49-14 at Wake Forest. Next game: Oct. 19 vs. Virginia (4-1).
10. Iowa State (6-0). Won 28-16 at West Virginia. Next game: Oct. 19 vs. UCF (3-3).
11. Notre Dame (5-1). Won 49-7 vs. Stanford. Next game: Oct. 19 at Georgia Tech.
12. LSU (5-1). Won 29-26 vs. Mississippi. Next game: Oct. 19 at Arkansas.
13. BYU (6-0). Won 41-19 vs. Arizona. Next game: Oct. 18 vs. Okahoma State (3-3).
14. Texas A&M (5-1). Bye in Week 7. Next game: Oct.19 at Mississippi State.
15. Boise State (5-1). Won 28-7 at Hawaii. Next game: Oct. 25 at UNLV (5-1).
16. Kansas State (5-1). Won 31-28 at Colorado. Next game: Oct. 19 at West Virginia (3-3).
17. Indiana (6-0). Bye in Week 7. Next game: Oct. 19 vs. Nebraska (5-1).
18. Missouri (5-1). Won 45-3 at Massachusetts. Next game: Oct. 19 vs. Auburn (2-4).
19. Pittsburgh (6-0). Won 17-15 vs. California. Next game: Oct. 24 vs. Syracuse (5-1).
20. Illinois (5-1). Won 50-49 in overtime vs. Purdue. Next game: Oct. 19 vs. Michigan (4-2).
21. Michigan (4-2). Bye in Week 7. Next game: Oct. 19 at Illinois (5-1).
22. SMU (5-1). Bye in Week 7. Next game: Oct. 18 vs. Oklahoma State (3-3).
23. Nebraska (5-1). Bye in Week 7. Next game: Oct. 19 at Indiana (6-0).
24. Navy (5-0). Bye in Week 7. Next game: Oct. 19 vs. Charlotte (3-3).
25. Army (6-0). Won 44-10 vs. UAB. Next game: Oct. 19 vs. East Carolina (3-3).
