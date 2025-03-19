Anti-dome NFL fans need to grow up; cold weather games stink
By Tyler Reed
The Cleveland Browns have announced plans to build a new stadium for their beloved franchise. The team shared a video of plans for the project on social media, showing the team will be playing in an enclosed stadium.
The term dome has been a bad word for many fans around the league for quite some time. Evidently, some fans like to be miserable while paying an outrageous amount of money to enjoy a game.
Those who are anti-dome vented their frustrations on social media. It appears there is a large audience of NFL fans who do not want the Browns moving into a dome.
Even a fan who is a part of a hated rival fanbase, the Baltimore Ravens, doesn't want to see anyone from AFC North play in a dome.
It seems like the anti-dome fans want to continue to see weather delays or the game not being played at its fullest potential.
It is time to have a hard discussion with the anti-dome fans. Now, many of them probably don't even attend the games that are in the elements, so you have to forgive them.
Playing in a dome is one million times better than playing in a game where nobody can feel their toes. Anti-domers, it is time to get with the program. That first game inside the dome will change everyone's mind in the city of Cleveland.
Not to mention that first game, when it is negative degrees outside, and you are enjoying the temperature inside the dome, you'll never want to see another outdoor game.
