Anthony Richardson has had a wild ride this season, but he's back to starting for the Colts
By Max Weisman
The Indianapolis Colts have had a bit of a quarterback situation recently, benching 2023 fourth-overall pick QB Anthony Richardson two weeks ago in favor of Joe Flacco. ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Richardson was renamed the Colts' starter ahead of their game Sunday against the New York Jets.
According to ESPN's Stephen Holder, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Richardson needed more attention to detail, including investing more time into the job as Colts starting quarterback. Richardson, 22, is the youngest starting quarterback in the league, and sources told Holder he was unaware that expectations for an NFL starting quarterback are higher than everything else.
Holder reported that Richardson has been arriving at the Colts facility earlier to watch film and game plan for the Jets. He's been meeting with offensive line coach Tony Soprano Jr. to discuss pass protection in more detail. These are just some of the things that make Steichen confident they made the right move.
"It's the attention to detail in everything he does, from the classroom to the walk-throughs to practice to the weight room -- all those little things," Steichen said Wednesday. "It's just got to be at a higher standard. That's what was talked about and that's where we went with it...Over the last two weeks, he's made strides in those areas, big-time strides."
When Richardson was benched following the Colts' loss to the Houston Texans, Steichen said starting Joe Flacco gave them the best chance to win. The Colts lost their next two games. Whether that played a part in renaming Richardson the starter is unclear, but one thing is clear: the Colts starting job is Anthony Richardson's for the rest of the season.
He'll make his first start since October 27 on Sunday against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.
