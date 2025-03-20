Angels manager creating no fun atmosphere with latest clubhouse rule
By Tyler Reed
Over the last decade, the Los Angeles Angels have become a team where good players go to get paid and fall into obscurity.
Names like Albert Pujols and Anthony Rendon, who were once key pieces to World Series winning teams, then went to Los Angeles to collect a check.
The organization has even wasted the legendary career of Mike Trout, who has only been to the postseason one time.
Last year, the team hired Ron Washington to be their new manager. Before joining the Angels, Washington spent eight seasons as the manager for the Texas Rangers, from 2007-2014.
Washington's first season with the Angels went as expected. The team finished last in the AL West and was just one loss away from 100 losses in a season.
So, something has to change, and Washington has an idea of what that means. However, we're not sure if the rest of the team agrees.
Washington is banning cell phones from the clubhouse. According to what he told Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic, the second-year manager is hoping this decision will help the team focus.
Our lives are tapped into every electronic device we own. I'm using one to write (type) this story. Banning phones sounds like something a middle school basketball coach would do.
It's hard to tell people who make a lot more money than you that they can't use their phones. However, Washington is going to give it the old college try. Maybe this is the spark that the Angeles need (probably not.)
