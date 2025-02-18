Amazon is bringing back Blue Mountain State with its "best season" ever
By Matt Reed
One of television's raunchiest comedic sports shows is set to make a comeback thanks to Amazon preparing to revitalize in the program in the near future. Blue Mountain State only spent three seasons on television, but it built up a cult-like following thanks to its outrageous cast of characters, with none bigger than Thad Castle.
Actor Alan Ritchson, who portrayed Castle in the series, as well as starring in the hit drama Jack Reacher, confirmed Blue Mountain State's comeback for a long-awaited fourth season. The show has been on hiatus since 2011.
Ritchson was attending this past weekend's Daytona 500 in Florida when he revealed Amazon's plans to reboot the show after nearly a decade-and-a-half away from its fanbase.
"Honestly, I think it’s going to be the best season of BMS we’ve ever had," Ritchson said during a press conference at the race track. "It is so damn funny, and it’s perfect, the way we resurrect the characters and bring them into the way that things are now.”
RELATED: There's finally a reasonable plan to save the NBA All-Star Game
Other big names slated to return to the show include Darin Brooks, who played quarterback Alex Moran, as well as Chris Romano, who was Moran's best friend in the show and his roommate.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Mac McClung saves the dunk contest
NBA: Draymond Green says Warriors will ‘win championship’
GOLF: LIV has spent nearly $5 Billion(!)..for what?
NHL/SPORTS MEDIA: Four Nations Face-Off generating huge audiences