Against all odds, the Philadelphia 76ers might actually get a lottery pick
By Matt Reed
At this stage of the NBA season, it's easy to argue that the Philadelphia 76ers are the most disappointing team in the league when considering their roster and the amount of money they went out and spent on Paul George during the offseason.
However, despite being a perennial playoff contender over the years, Philly is now closer to the bottom of the league as Joel Embiid continues to battle knee pain and the Sixers keep on losing games.
On Monday, the 76ers suffered a 30-point loss against the Chicago Bulls, who hold the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference at the moment. There was one point during the game were Philly trailed by as much as 50, all but signalling the end of their playoff hopes.
The only bright side of these struggles for Philadelphia is that in a loaded NBA draft class this year the Sixers might actually hold onto their first-round pick. As things stand, the Sixers have the sixth-best odds in the draft lottery, and in order for them to keep that selection they have to finish inside the top 6.
If Philadelphia's lottery selection falls outside of that sixth spot then their pick will be taken by the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have acquired countless first rounders over the years.
While it's clear the George move in free agency hasn't worked out in the slightest for Philly, there are still pieces for the team to build around. That starts with Tyrese Maxey and obviously Embiid, if he can ever get back into MVP form.
Not to mention rookie Jared McCain was showing signs of real promise prior to his season-ending meniscus injury. If he can return to form next season, that's another key piece for Philly to build around.
Selecting inside the top five or six would do wonders for the Sixers though, especially in a class with elite freshman college talents like Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper and Tre Johnson.
