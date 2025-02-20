Adam Scott says he understands if PGA players are bitter once LIV golfers return
By Matt Reed
As discussions between LIV and the PGA Tour heat up, there is another side to the tour's merger negotiations that won't play out until players from both sides return to the same courses.
RELATED: President Trump saves merger talks between LIV and PGA Tour
It's been nearly three years now since LIV first launched, but the Saudi-backed tour is starting to entertain merger discussions with the PGA and that will potentially create some awkward conversations if the two sides do end up together in the near future.
Adam Scott, who plays a major role representing the PGA Tour players, recognizes that LIV golfers coming back to the PGA will undoubtedly create some tension and potentially resentment.
“I wouldn’t be surprised — or I wouldn’t judge anyone, the members — if reunification happened and they weren’t happy with how it happened,” Scott said. “I hope they’re not spending as much time talking about it as I have."
There's no doubt that the return of elite players like Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will only help build back the PGA's presence.
