Victor Wembanyama can't enter LeBron James vs Michael Jordan GOAT debate, says ex-NBA star
For years, the NBA GOAT debate has been between Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
James has obviously closed the gap between him and Jordan, but for the overwhelming majority of fans, the Bulls legend remains the GOAT.
If James fails to achieve that status, many fans believe that San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has a realistic chance of taking Jordan's throne.
After all, he has been dubbed as the best prospect in the NBA since James. So far, Wemby has proved his dominance in the league, but that's the exact reason why ex-Spurs star Sean Elliott thinks the French superstar can never enter the GOAT debate between James and Jordan.
"I think you don't compare him to those two guys. You compare him to Big Dave, you compare him to Hakeem, you compare him to Wilt Chamberlain," Elliot said. "Because his numbers and what he's going to do statistically is going to be more like Wilt I think than anybody where he's going to have know 30, 20, and 10 blocks, five six steals."
Wilt Chamberlain is arguably the most dominant player of all time. He has a plethora of unreal records to his name so getting compared to Chamberlain is no small deal.
In any case, there is a possibility that Wemby will have a Chamberlain-esque career plus winning multiple NBA Championships. After all, he is just 21 years old and was already a favorite to win the DPOY before suffering a season-ending injury.
