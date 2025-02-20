Aaron Gordon makes his case for being the best dunker of all time
By Matt Reed
Aaron Gordon has proven himself as one of the great dunkers in NBA history, and given the state of the league's All-Star festivities it might be time for him to make a comeback in future Dunk Contests.
While Gordon surprisingly hasn't won the Dunk Contest after several really close calls with Zach LaVine over the years, the Denver Nuggets star was recently asked about his track record with highlight reel moments.
Gordon even went as far as to say that his top dunks stack up better than one of the all-time greats; Vince Carter.
It's certainly a bold claim to say the least, but Gordon has had his share of amazing dunks throughout the years. His 2016 battle with LaVine is still considered one of the most compelling contests in NBA history, and again, Gordon certainly could've come out the winner on that night.
"Respectfully, like, Vince Carter is the GOAT, but if you put my 4 dunks up against Vince Carter's 4 dunks, objectively I think my 4 dunks were better," Gordon told Michelle Beadle on Fanduel TV.
With the NBA looking to revamp its All-Star Weekend starting next year, including a potential $1 million one-on-one tournament, perhaps Gordon will be making a comeback in the Dunk Contest alongside other big stars.
