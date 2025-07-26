3M Open tee times 2025: Round 3 tee times & pairings for Saturday
By Josh Sanchez
The PGA Tour continues on Saturday morning as we enter a busy weekend following the cut at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.
The course was designed by the legendary Arnold Palmer.
Entering the weekend, Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark sits atop the leaderboard at 14-under, followed by Jake Knapp of the United States at 13-under. Two more Americans, Samuel Stevens and Pierceson Coody, are in a tie for third at 12-under, so we are in store for a heated competition leading into Sunday's final round.
MORE: Longtime CBS golf commentator, former PGA Tour champion, announces retirement
You can watch Round 3 of the 3M Open on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, before the action shifts to CBS at 3:00 p.m. ET. The entire third round will be available to stream live on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET.
When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?
A full look at the tee times and groupings for the first round on Saturday, July 26, can be seen below (all times Eastern).
WATCH: Golf commentators share laugh after mysterious fart during Scottie Scheffler shot
3M Open Round 3 tee times & pairings
Tee No. 1
7:25 a.m. – Antoine Rozner, Michael La Sasso
7:34 a.m. – Alex Smalley, Steven Fisk
7:43 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Adam Hadwin
7:52 a.m. – Greyson Sigg, Camilo Villegas
8:01 a.m. – Vince Whaley, Cameron Champ
8:10 a.m. – Trevor Cone, Carson Young
8:19 a.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Montgomery
8:28 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Matthieu Pavon
8:37 a.m. – Matt McCarty, Mackenzie Hughes
8:46 a.m. – Niklas Norgaard, Nick Hardy
8:55 a.m. – Brice Garnett, Cristobal Del Solar
9:10 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim
9:20 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, David Lipsky
9:30 a.m. – Adam Scott, Zac Blair
9:40 a.m. – Isaiah Salinda, David Skinns
9:50 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Joseph Bramlett
10:00 a.m. – Jesper Svensson, Kevin Roy
10:10 a.m. – Brendan Valdes, Ben Kohles
10:20 a.m. – Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland
10:30 a.m. – Harry Higgs, Rickie Fowler
10:45 a.m. – David Ford, Ben Silverman
10:55 a.m. – Sam Burns, Austin Eckroat
11:05 a.m. – Thomas Rosenmueller, Garrick Higgo
11:15 a.m. – Max Homa, Taylor Dickson
11:25 a.m. – Victor Perez, Noah Goodwin
11:35 a.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Sam Ryder
11:45 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Mark Hubbard
11:55 a.m. – Mac Meissner, Seamus Power
12:05 p.m. – Henrik Norlander, Nate Lashley
12:20 p.m. – Luke Clanton, Rico Hoey
12:30 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Chad Ramey
12:40 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Alex Noren
12:50 p.m. – William Mouw, Akshay Bhatia
1:00 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Wyndham Clark
1:10 p.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Matt Wallace
1:20 p.m. – Matti Schmid, Chris Kirk
1:30 p.m. – Pierceson Coody, Sam Stevens
1:40 p.m. – Thorbjorn Olesen, Jake Knapp
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WWE: Hulk Hogan Dead at 71: Wrestlers, musicians, politicians react on social media
NBA: Kendrick Perkins backs Luka Doncic to win MVP next season, explains why
NFL: Cam Newton roasts everyone who is coming at his comments on Jalen Hurts
SPORTS MEDIA: NBCUniversal considers launching its own sports network
VIRAL: Savannah Bananas TV stunt fails live on air, leaving CNN host aghast