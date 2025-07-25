3M Open tee times 2025: Round 1 tee times & pairings for Friday
By Josh Sanchez
The PGA Tour continues on Friday morning as competition ramps up with golfers looking to make the cut for the weekend at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.
The course was designed by the legendary Arnold Palmer.
Entering Friday's round, Adam Svensson of Canada has a two-stroke lead over the field as he sits at 11-under. Samuel Stevens of the United States and Denmark's Thorbjørn Olesen are in a tie for second place at 9-under.
Throughout the weekend, CBS will air live coverage of the 3M Open, while the Golf Channel will be airing daily highlight coverage every afternoon.
When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?
A full look at the tee times and groupings for the first round on Friday, July 25, can be seen below (all times Eastern).
3M Open tee times & pairings
Tee No. 1
7:45 a.m. – Matti Schmid, Rico Hoey, Danny Walker
7:56 a.m. – Ryan Palmer, Troy Merritt, Joseph Bramlett
8:07 a.m. – Trey Mullinax, Justin Lower, Dylan Wu
8:18 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace
8:29 a.m. – Matt McCarty, Cam Davis, Mackenzie Hughes
8:40 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Austin Eckroat, Brandt Snedeker
8:51 a.m. – Karl Vilips, Davis Riley, Matthieu Pavon
9:02 a.m. – Chez Reavie, Patrick Fishburn, Sami Valimaki
9:13 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Victor Perez, Will Gordon
9:24 a.m. – Pierceson Coody, Quade Cummins, Stephen Stallings Jr.
9:35 a.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Brandon Matthews, Michael Feuerstein
9:46 a.m. – Frankie Capan III, David Ford, Preston Stout (a)
9:57 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Anders Albertson, Will Chandler
1:10 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Carson Young, Ben Silverman
1:21 p.m. – Cameron Champ, Lanto Griffin, Greyson Sigg
1:32 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Max Greyserman, Chandler Phillips
1:43 p.m. – Maverick McNealy, Sahith Theegala, Max Homa
1:54 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau
2:05 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Tom Kim, Sungjae Im
2:16 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Davis Thompson, Gary Woodland
2:27 p.m. – Brice Garnett, Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin
2:38 p.m. – Chad Ramey, Ryo Hisatsune, Michael Thorbjornsen
2:49 p.m. – Jackson Suber, Luke Clanton, Brendan Valdes
3:00 p.m. – Kris Ventura, Kevin Velo, Steven Fisk
3:11 p.m. – Antoine Rozner, Cristobal Del Solar, Matthew Riedel
3:22 p.m. – Jeremy Paul, Philip Knowles, Kaito Onishi
Tee No. 10
7:45 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Thorbjørn Olesen, Kevin Roy
7:56 a.m. – Webb Simpson, Keith Mitchell, Isaiah Salinda
8:07 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley, David Skinns
8:18 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott
8:29 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Sam Burns, Haotong Li
8:40 a.m. – William Mouw, Akshay Bhatia, Jake Knapp
8:51 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Lee Hodges, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
9:02 a.m. – Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim, Max McGreevy
9:13 a.m. – Chesson Hadley, Henrik Norlander, Chan Kim
9:24 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Paul Peterson, Thomas Campbell
9:35 a.m. – Trevor Cone, John Pak, Gordon Sargent
9:46 a.m. – Noah Goodwin, Mason Andersen, Carson Herron
9:57 a.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Braden Thornberry, Max Herendeen (a)
1:10 p.m. – Nate Lashley, David Lipsky, Vince Whaley
1:21 p.m. – Danny Willett, Alex Noren, Harry Higgs
1:32 p.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Sam Stevens, Mac Meissner
1:43 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Seamus Power, Byeong Hun An
1:54 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Adam Svensson, Tom Hoge
2:05 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Peter Malnati, Adam Schenk
2:16 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Patton Kizzire, Taylor Moore
2:27 p.m. – Luke List, Emiliano Grillo, Zach Johnson
2:38 p.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Eric Cole, Alex Smalley
2:49 p.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Ben Kohles, Alejandro Tosti
3:00 p.m. – Jesper Svensson, Taylor Dickson, Yi Cao
3:11 p.m. – Harrison Endycott, Thomas Rosenmueller, Josh Radcliff
3:22 p.m. – Ricky Castillo, Niklas Norgaard, Michael La Sasso (a)
