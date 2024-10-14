Yankees get huge boost ahead of ALCS
By Max Weisman
The American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians begins Monday night. When the Yankees released their roster for the series, Yankee fans saw a familiar name that wasn't on the ALDS roster. First basemen Anthony Rizzo broke two fingers on his right hand after being hit by a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Rizzo was left off the ALDS roster and in his place, the Yankees started Oswaldo Cabrera in games one and three and Jon Berti in games two and four against the Kansas City Royals at first base. Now, all three are on the Yankees ALCS roster.
RELATED: Fox delivers shocking NLDS ratings, more likely to come
Other additions to New York's roster include starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, who was left off the ALDS roster because Aaron Boone said it was better to go with another reliever rather than a starter in a shorter series. Outfielder Duke Ellis and Utility player Ben Rice were taken off the roster.
In Rizzo's 92 games this season he hit .228 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs. His slugging percentage, .335, and OPS, .637, were the lowest since 2011 when he appeared in 49 games with the San Diego Padres.
Game 1 of the ALCS will begin just after 7:30 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. Carlos Rodon will get the start for New York and Alex Cobb will start for Cleveland. Both lost their only playoff start this season.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Fans clown Jerry Jones on his birthday after Cowboys embarrassment
NBA: Donte DiVincenzo makes tumultuous return to New York
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: Playoffs delivering huge ratings
CFB: Army and Navy turning back the clock with perfect starts to the season