MLB is better off without partnership with ESPN
By Tyler Reed
In what was a surprising move, the MLB has decided to end its partnership with ESPN. When the news dropped, it was a shock for most.
However, after seeing MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred's comments on how the league considers the partnership, it is not that surprising.
Baseball has taken a back seat for a long time, and now, it is time for the league to find a network that will make them a priority like they once were with ESPN.
If you were lucky enough to grow up in the 2000s, then you grew up with ESPN's Baseball Tonight. The show recapped the day in baseball, as well as giving us the best web gems of the day, and introduced a younger audience to names like Harold Reynolds, John Kruk and Peter Gammons.
However, the glory days of Baseball Tonight and Sunday Night Baseball, which was being called by Jon Miller and Joe Morgan back then, are long gone.
Baseball has become like the old toys Andy no longer wanted to play with, while the NFL is the shiny new Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.
However, baseball is still a great source of sports entertainment. While it has seen changes, baseball is still the first sport that every child can easily pick up.
The World Series saw its biggest ratings since 2018 during the 2024 Fall Classic. Something tells me that the MLB will have numerous suitors lining up for their services in 2026.
