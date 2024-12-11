World's 5 most Googled athletes in 2024
By Ty Bronicel
Around the world last month, over 108 million people watched the highly-hyped, 27-year-old Jake Paul vs. 58-year-old Mike Tyson fight on Netflix.
According to the company, it was the most streamed sports event in history, and there's no doubt judging from all the non-fight fans we all know who tuned in anyway just to witness a human car crash/cash grab of a spectacle take place in a boxing ring.
Anyhow, it's no surprise to see both Paul and Tyson among thetop five athletes searched for worldwide on Google in 2024.
That wasn't the only huge sporting event in 2024. There also were those magical Summer Olympics events in glamorous Paris.
Man, and woman, plenty of people across the globe tuned in. There were big, incredible performances and productions and stunts and stars galore.
Truly dazzling.
Paris Olympics viewership (NBC/Peacock) was up 82 percent from the Tokyo Olympics while the Games averaged 30.4 million viewers a day from July 26 to August 11.
And many people wanted to see the dynamic dynamo that is Simone Biles. She became the most decorated gymnast in Olympic history. Her 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals may stand the test of time.
Also among the top five? Lamine Yamal a 17-year-old soccer phenom who plays for La Liga's Barcelona and the Spain national team. He's already regarded as one of the sport's best players after helping lead Spain to the UEFA Euro 2024 title.
But the number one search was for Algerian boxer and Paris Olympics gold medalist Imane Khelif (pictured above).
Khelif endured blows outside the ring as she faced criticism for her gender identity.
Carini quit her bout with Khelif after 46 seconds, which led to online abuse of Khelif. Carini later apologized, saying she was "sad" and "felt sorry" for Khelif. She said she didn't think Khelif did anything wrong and that she would hug her if they met again.
The controversy began when the International Boxing Association (IBA) disqualified Khelif from the previous year's World Championships for failing gender eligibility tests.
Khelif called the disqualification a "conspiracy" and said she is "a female".
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) defended Khelif and Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan, saying they were born and raised as women and have competed as women for many years. Both boxers were cleared to compete in the women's matches at the Paris Olympics.
