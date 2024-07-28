Stars Come Out To Watch This Olympic GOAT
By Joe Lago
You know you're the main attraction when other stars are in the house to watch.
Simone Biles is that caliber of a performer. And at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, her intent was to entertain — and to make a loud statement about Team USA's intent to win gold.
The greatest gymnast of all time did not disappoint in her debut performance in Paris. With Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Tom Cruise looking on in awe, Biles lit up Bercy Arena with routines on all four disciplines during the Americans' qualification event.
The four-time Olympic gold medalist and six-time all-around world champion is always striving for new heights, setting the bar with the highest degree of difficulty. Biles seeks routines that no one's ever done before an new moves. This week, she submitted an original skill on the uneven bars.
In America, fans had to wake up early to watch Biles and Team USA. The Americans were part of Subdivision 2, which began at 5:40 a.m. ET, and they made sure it was worth not getting any sleep for those following along back home.
Through five subdivisions, the U.S. holds the top qualifying score of 172.296 points, Italy is second with 166.861 points.
The Paris Olympics are a story of redemption for Biles, whose Tokyo Games were marred by mental health struggles. If Sunday is any indication, she's set to add more Olympic gold to an already glittering resume.
A calf injury left Biles limping through Sunday's competition, but U.S. gymnastics coach Cecile Landi told reporters that she isn't concerned about Biles' status. Biles should be fine for Tuesday's team final.