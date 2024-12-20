Which 2025 College Football Playoff fan bases would a national title be most meaningful for?
4. PENN STATE
Penn State haven't won a national title since 1982. They probably deserved one in 1994, but came second in the AP and Coaches Polls behind Nebraska. Despite long being one of the country's top programs, the Nittany Lions have a long reputation for being the eternal bridesmaids of the sport: always good enough to be in the national title conversation, seldom good or popular enough to win it.
That tradition has continued under James Franklin; Penn State are usually the third-best team in the Big Ten, not good enough to beat Ohio State or Michigan most years, but better than everyone else.
Now, with a fairly easy path to the semifinals at the very least, the Nittany Lion fan base is desperate to show the world that they're a true modern blue blood. The only thing keeping them from further climbing these ranks is a lack of recent title expectation; without that particular brand of heartache, it's hard to get much higher than this.