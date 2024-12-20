Which 2025 College Football Playoff fan bases would a national title be most meaningful for?
3. OREGON
If Penn State is college football's historical bridesmaid, Oregon is the modern equivalent. This team has had more near misses with national titles over the last 30 years than any other program I can recall. From Mike Belotti's 2001 team being denied a BCS berth despite being 11-1 and ranked 2nd in the AP Poll, to Chip Kelly's team losing in the BCS Championship in 2010, to Dan Lanning losing twice to Washington last season to keep the Ducks out of the playoff field, this team has done nothing but come up just short of the promised land time after time after time.
They've never won a title, never even claimed one in the wild west days before 1996 and the BCS. They are arguably the biggest program in the country to have never won a title, and getting to that goal after so many near misses would be an incredible achievement for Lanning and the Ducks' program. The only thing keeping them out of the top spot is the presence of a pair of desperate juggernauts of the sport.