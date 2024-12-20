The Big Lead

Which 2025 College Football Playoff fan bases would a national title be most meaningful for?

By Sam Westmoreland

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates with players at the end of the game against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates with players at the end of the game against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter
Prev
9 of 13
Next

5. BOISE STATE

Ashton Jeanty and Boise State are finally here
Dec 6, 2024; Boise, ID, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is interviewed by Fox Sports reporter Allison Williams after the game against the UNLV Rebels at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State beats UNLV 21-7. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images / Brian Losness-Imagn Images

Boise State has wanted one thing for the last 25 years: an invite to the big boys' table. Snubbed over and over by the BCS, the Broncos have been desperate to prove they belong with college football's elite, despite playing in a mid-major conference.

Time and time again, that chance has been denied. But now they're here, and nothing would give this fan base more joy than to win a title, and prove once and for all that they belong, and are here to stay.

Home/CFB