Which 2025 College Football Playoff fan bases would a national title be most meaningful for?
5. BOISE STATE
Boise State has wanted one thing for the last 25 years: an invite to the big boys' table. Snubbed over and over by the BCS, the Broncos have been desperate to prove they belong with college football's elite, despite playing in a mid-major conference.
Time and time again, that chance has been denied. But now they're here, and nothing would give this fan base more joy than to win a title, and prove once and for all that they belong, and are here to stay.