The Big Lead

Which 2025 College Football Playoff fan bases would a national title be most meaningful for?

By Sam Westmoreland

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates with players at the end of the game against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates with players at the end of the game against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter
Prev
2 of 13
Next

12. GEORGIA

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have been here before, recently.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the winning the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. Georgia won 22-19. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Look, I'm not here to tell you Georgia won't be thrilled with another national title; they missed the playoffs last year, and are still eager to prove themselves at the same level of Alabama's dynasty under Nick Saban. Another title would go a long, long way towards proving that they belong in that upper echelon of great programs.

But let's be realistic here: the Bulldogs have won two of the last three titles. They've been to the mountaintop before, and been recently. Winning a third title in four years is great, but it's not exactly the memorable experience it would be for most of the other schools on this list.

Home/CFB