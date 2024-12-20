Which 2025 College Football Playoff fan bases would a national title be most meaningful for?
12. GEORGIA
Look, I'm not here to tell you Georgia won't be thrilled with another national title; they missed the playoffs last year, and are still eager to prove themselves at the same level of Alabama's dynasty under Nick Saban. Another title would go a long, long way towards proving that they belong in that upper echelon of great programs.
But let's be realistic here: the Bulldogs have won two of the last three titles. They've been to the mountaintop before, and been recently. Winning a third title in four years is great, but it's not exactly the memorable experience it would be for most of the other schools on this list.