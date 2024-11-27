What the Blake Snell deal means for other free agent starters
By Max Weisman
The first major signing of the 2024-2025 offseason occurred Tuesday night and wouldn't you know it, it was the Los Angeles Dodgers who made it. Los Angeles signed left-handed starter Blake Snell to a five-year deal worth $182 million. According to ESPN's Alden González, Snell got a $52 million signing bonus. González also reported that the deal has an average annual value of $36.4 million, a limited no-trade clause, no opt-outs and the Dodgers are deferring some of the money.
Before Jeff Passan first reported the deal and its details, Snell posted a picture of him in a Dodger uniform, indicating he'd be signing with them.
Snell's deal has set expectations for the rest of the free-agent starters. The major names still available are Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, Sean Manaea, Jack Flaherty and Shane Bieber. Those pitchers will likely get similar or bigger deals than Snell. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox were reportedly in on Snell and will both reportedly pivot to Max Fried as they seek a lefty.
The pitcher that will likely benefit the most from Snell's $182 million deal is Burnes. Burnes, who just recently turned 30, could sign a deal worth up to or more than $200 million, according to an anonymous National League executive.
“Burnes definitely gets more years,” the exec told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. “Not sure if the AAV is all that different, but the extra years should make it a much bigger number.”
Snell's deal also affects the trade market for pitchers. Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet is the most talked about starting pitcher in the trade game, and Snell's deal could increase the amount or quality of prospects Chicago would get in return should they find a trade partner.
After signing Snell, the Dodgers' rotation includes him, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow. NL MVP Shohei Ohtani could return to the mound at some point in 2025, and Clayton Kershaw is reportedly expected to return for another season.
It's getting a little unfair.
