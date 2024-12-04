Victor Wembanyama's insane backwards alley-oop dunk (Video)
The San Antonio Spurs found a terrific prospect in Victor Wembanyama, who had a phenomenal rookie season with the team.
Many expected Wemby to take a leap in his second NBA season and the French superstar didn't fail to meet those high expectations.
RELATED: Victor Wembanyama sets NBA record Wednesday night
In the 2024-25 NBA season, Wembanyama took the next step and it ha somewhat helped the Spurs become a better team, albeit far from a title contender.
Speaking of Wembanyama's talent, he had fans glued to the screen during the Spurs' recent matchup against the Phoenix Suns. During the game, at one point Wemby showed his incredible athletic prowess by catching an alley-oop pass backwards.
The arena erupted after Wembanyama caught the lob and also earned an opportunity to go to the free-throw line. While it was a great play, the final score didn't end up in Wemby's favor.
The 7'3" center finished the night with 15 points, 13 rebounds, and 7 assists in 34 minutes of playing time. However, the Suns still got away with a 104-93 win over the Spurs in the NBA Cup group stage.
Following the defeat, the Spurs have now fallen to the 10th seed in the Western Conference as they remain just one game above the .500 with an 11-10 record.
Evidently, the Spurs are also out of the 2024 NBA Cup as they finished in fourth place in West Group B.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
CFB: Retaining Trent Dilfer shows UAB doesn’t care about winning
NBA: How worried should the Lakers be about LeBron?
MLB: Aroldis Chapman is not the answer for the Red Sox
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Mike Tomlin hates ‘Hard Knocks’ but will be its biggest star