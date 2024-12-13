Vice TV's new focus is a big win for sports content creators
The push for original streaming sports content has a new ally in Vice Media, which has emerged from bankruptcy with a new focus.
As first reported by Deadline.com, Vice Media is launching its new sports division, "lining up more than 50 hours of programming and also shifting its Vice TV cable network to a sports-first approach."
The report says Vice Media is not interested in airing live events, but has initial partnershps with Omaha Productions (Peyton Manning's production company) as well as the sports-podcast-heavy platform The Volume, whose talent roster includes Colin Cowherd (among others).
The original sports content production business has fallen on hard times. The boom in streaming content that was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic cooled off as viewers spent less time glued to their screens. Even production companies attached to celebrity athletes have felt the drain.
The SpringHill company, co-founded by Lakers star LeBron James, lost $28 million on sales of $104 million last year, according to Bloomberg. SpringHill recently agreed to a merger with Fulwell 73 in a deal that will give the combined company "more scale" during a challenging business environment.
James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry all have founded production companies along with Manning over the last decade.
According to Deadline, Vice TV will acquire and air 100 hours of additional sports programming, ranging from events to podcast, along with its original sports series. That slate includes Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco: Recap,The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis: Recap, American Ninja Warrior, PDC World Championship Darts, Arena Football One, and docuseries and live event recaps from Red Bull.
