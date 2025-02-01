Michael 'Venom' Page embraces his inner pirate to take over UFC Saudi Arabia
By Simon Head
England's Michael "Venom" Page has always been a showman, and he had a special line prepared for before, and after, his UFC Saudi Arabia bout win over Russian middleweight contender Shara "Bullet" Magomedov.
Prepared celebrations are nothing new for Page. The Londoner always brings a special theme with him for each fight, with previous celebrations involving him rolling a Pokemon "Poke Ball", and donning an Avengers-style Infinity Gauntlet.
RELATED: 'One shot to kill a legend!' MMA world stunned as Nassourdine Imavov KO's Israel Adesanya at UFC Saudi Arabia
And against Magomedov, who calls himself a pirate, Page had the perfect line for his opponent.
"Look at me! I am the captain now!" roared from the speakers at the start of his walkout, as he referenced a memorable line from the 2013 Tom Hanks movie, Captain Phillips.
It set the tone for the fight, as Page stepped into the Octagon and dominated Magomedov with his own special brand of striking to claim a unanimous decision victory.
Page's win was even more remarkable given that he had moved up a weight class to take on Magomedov, who was considered one of the most dangerous strikers in the UFC's middleweight division.
After his victory, Page paid tribute to his opponent and chatted about his plan to move back to his natural weight class. Then he signed off as he delivered that line straight down the lens of the camera to everybody watching.
"Look at me. Look at me.I am the captain now!"
