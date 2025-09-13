UFC Noche 2025 live stream, fight card, TV info: Diego Lopes vs Jean Silva online
By Josh Sanchez
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns this weekend for its second installment of UFC Noche, officially known as UFC Fight Night 259, at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.
The event is headlined by a featherweight showdown between Diego Lopes (26-7) and Jean Silva (16-2). In the co-main event of the night, fans can expect a slugfest when Rob Font (22-8) faces David Martinez (12-1).
UFC Noche kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET with the preliminary card on ESPN+, while the main card is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET.
How can you tune in to Saturday evening's event?
All of the information you need to catch UFC Noche from start to finish can be seen below.
UFC Noche live stream & viewing info
Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025
Location: San Antonio, Texas
Venue: Frost Bank Center
TV Info: ESPN+
Live Stream: Stream 1
UFC Noche fight card
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)
- Diego Lopes (146) vs. Jean Silva (145.5)
- Rob Font (135) vs. David Martinez (135.5)
- Rafa Garcia (155.5) vs. Jared Gordon (156)
- Kelvin Gastelum (191)* vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5)
- Diego Ferreira (156) vs. Alexander Hernandez (155.5)
- Quang Le (136) vs. Santiago Luna (136)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 3:00 p.m. ET)
- Jose Daniel Medina (186) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186)
- Claudio Puelles (156) vs. Joaquim Silva (156)
- Amanda Lemos (116) vs. Tatiana Suarez (115.5)
- Jesus Aguilar (126) vs. Luis Gurule (125.5)
- Sedriques Dumas (186) vs. Zachary Reese (185.5)
- Alden Coria (126) vs. Alessandro Costa (125.5)
- Alice Pereira (136) vs. Montserrat Rendon (136)
- Daniil Donchenko (171) vs. Rodrigo Sezinando (170.5)
*Gastelum misses middleweight limit by 5 pounds; fined 35 percent of purse
How to live stream UFC Noche online
Your best bet for watching the event via a live stream is on ESPN+. The prelims will be free on the ESPN app. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.
If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through ESPN's subscription service, ESPN+.
ESPN+ offers a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or an annual fee of $119.99. You can also subscribe to the ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu bundle for $16.99 per month. ESPN+ subscribers can stream on up to five devices at the same time for most content, and two devices for UFC PPV events. ESPN+ is available on the ESPN app on Apple, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Samsun Smart TV devices.
