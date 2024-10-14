Tua Tagovailoa expected to play for Dolphins again in 2024
By Joe Lago
Tua Tagovailoa will play football again for the Miami Dolphins, and his return will happen this season.
On Monday, head coach Mike McDaniel provided that encouraging update on Tagovailoa, adding that the Dolphins quarterback continues to make "positive" progress from his September 12 concussion and will seek "more information" this week.
RELATED: Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion sparks calls to retire from NFL
"As far as timelines go, I know he's not playing this week," McDaniel told reporters. "And I do expect to see him playing football in 2024, but where that is exactly, we'll let that process continue since we still have time before we can even entertain anything. We'll make sure that he's diligent this week and assess after that."
Tagovailoa suffered his third diagnosed concussion in 24 months in Week 2, when he ran for a first down and dove head-first into a defender in a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The injury sparked league-wide calls for the 26-year-old to retire from football.
Without Tagovailoa, the Dolphins have gone 1-2 to fall to 2-3 on the season. Skylar Thompson, Tim Boyle and Tyler Huntley have all played quarterback for Miami, which ended a two-game losing streak with a Week 5 victory against the New England Patriots.
Despite Tagovailoa's absence and the team's slide, the Dolphins are in second place in the AFC East just a game behind the Bills (3-2), who play the New York Jets (2-3) on Monday night.
