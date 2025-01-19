Tom Brady brought up Dan Quinn’s past demons, but it backfired (WATCH)
By Matt Reed
Leave it to Tom Brady to find a way to work in a 28-3 joke during a broadcast, but the former Super Bowl champion did just that during Saturday's NFC Divisional Round game between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders.
Even though the Commanders were well on their way to reaching the NFC Championship Game with a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, Brady still found a moment to take a shot at Washington head coach Dan Quinn when the broadcast cut to owner Josh Harris on the sidelines with under five minutes to play.
Brady was obviously referring to his famous Super Bowl comeback against the Atlanta Falcons when the NFC South team held a huge lead before the New England Patriots came back to win in epic fashion.
During that game, Falcons owner Arthur Blank was spotted on the field early in the second half with the game seemingly out of reach. Luckily for the Commanders, Washington made Brady eat his words by closing out their game against Detroit with a 45-31 win.
We'll see more of Brady next week during FOX's broadcast of the NFC Championship Game, and we'll have to see if he has any more targeted Falcons comments left in his arsenal.
