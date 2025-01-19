The Commanders have created the blueprint for how bad NFL teams can rebuild quickly
By Matt Reed
One of the biggest blessings for the Washington Commanders in 2024 actually happened all the way back in April during the NFL Draft. For months leading up to the draft, there was a pretty clear cut one-two punch to start the event; Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels.
Many thought Williams would remain the consensus number one pick by joining the Chicago Bears, which came to fruition when the NFC North team took the former USC Trojans quarterback. Little did the Commanders know that Daniels would not only fall to them, but that he would end up having one of the most remarkable rookie seasons in NFL history.
There was plenty of reason for excitement over Daniels individually heading into the season, especially after the special Heisman Trophy-winning season he put together before coming to the NFL, but with years of struggles for Washington as a franchise it was logical to have tempered optimism.
Daniels joins a wild group of first-year quarterbacks to reach a conference championship game, including Ben Roethlisberger, Mark Sanchez, Brock Purdy, Joe Flacco and Shaun King. However, Daniels' impact on the Commanders has far exceeded anything the team could've expected with his 31 touchdowns and ability to extend plays with his athletic ability.
Daniels and Washington are one win away from reaching the Super Bowl for the first time in over 33 years, which the Commanders (formerly the Redskins) went on to win after beating the Buffalo Bills.
However, Washington's success shows it's not simply just about drafting the right quarterback. It start at the top of the organization, which has gone through massive changes with new owner Josh Harris, head coach Dan Quinn and a host of other alterations that has created a winning culture in the nation's capital.
All season it's been easy to tell that things are different for the Commanders, and not just because the team is winning games consistently for the first time in many years. They've gone through their share of disappointing performances as well, but what's been more telling for Quinn's team is how they've managed to fight back during moments of adversity.
Next week, they'll have a chance to face either the Los Angeles Rams or their rivals Philadelphia Eagles after Washington had a bottom-two record in the league last season.
