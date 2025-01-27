Todd Monken's new Ravens contract to remain offensive coordinator a win-win
The Baltimore Ravens made the most logical choice ever on Monday, as they reportedly finalized a new contract for offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Monken's contract was believed to be up after this season, and he'd garnered head coaching interest from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears, but missed out on both of those jobs and is returning to Baltimore.
While it's not a head coaching job, it couldn't be much of a better situation for either Monken or the Ravens.
Monken's offensive scheme is tailor-made for quarterback Lamar Jackson, and has turned him into a nearly unstoppable force of nature. Jackson won the MVP last season, and is one of the two favorites (along with Bills quarterback Josh Allen) to win it again this year. He's elevated his game to a new level, and the Ravens have thrived alongside him.
Baltimore had the third-highest-scoring offense in the NFL, lead the league in total yards and rushing yards, and became the first team in league history to throw for at least 4,000 yards and rush for at least 3,000.
Yes, they lost to the Bills in the Divisional round, but even then, the Ravens were one Mark Andrews catch away from forcing overtime, and if top receiver Zay Flowers hadn't been hurt, they may have been winning by then anyway. This is one of the best, most explosive offenses in the NFL, and they have Monken to credit as much as Jackson for that explosiveness.
Bringing him back all but guarantees Baltimore will remain among the class of the AFC, at a time when the margins between them, the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be razor-thin. Monken's work with Jackson has been phenomenal, maximizing the brilliant quarterback's talents and setting him up for as much success as possible.
If Monken wants a head coaching job, this spot figures to keep him firmly in the spotlight and get him the publicity he'd need to get one. If he doesn't, he gets to run one of the most unique offenses in football with one of the most singular talents in NFL history at its helm, meaning it will continue to be a dominant force for years to come.
In the meantime, we can sit back, relax, and enjoy the fireworks that Monken's return to Baltimore are sure to bring.
