The Broncos were super paranoid another team would poach Bo Nix in the draft
By Matt Reed
The 2024 class of rookie quarterbacks had quite the impressive start to their respective NFL careers, whether it was Jayden Daniels reaching the NFC Championship Game and winning Offensive Rookie of the Year or Caleb Williams flashing moments of brilliance with the Chicago Bears.
Bo Nix was the sixth quarterback drafted in the last NFL Draft, however, he might've been the most impressive when you consider what the Broncos were a season ago and how little he had to work with on offense.
Still, Broncos head coach Sean Payton was worried heading into the draft that Denver wouldn't have the chance to select the former Oregon quarterback, so he enlisted an NFL insider to gauge Nix's availability.
Fox reporter Jay Glazer spoke about the situation during Super Bowl week, discussing how Payton was "driving him crazy" and he was concerned about whether another team like the Los Angeles Rams swooping in to take Nix.
That prompted Payton to actually get the clearance from Rams head coach Sean McVay to let Payton know that the Broncos were in the clear and they went on to make Nix their latest franchise quarterback.
RELATED: ESPN analysts are so delusional they're literally picking both Super Bowl teams
Honestly, it worked out for both parties not just because each team made the playoffs. The Broncos appear to have a quarterback that can lead them for many years to come, while the Rams took Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, who was a natural filling the void left by the retired Aaron Donald.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Super Bowl LIX Preview
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Brady clarifies his role with Raiders
NBA: How Luka subtly pushed for the Mark Williams trade
NBA:Cavs’ De’Andre Hunter acquisition shows how serious they are