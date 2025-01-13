Texas man arrested, charged with stalking Caitlin Clark
A 55-year-old Texas man was arrested Sunday on a felony stalking charge of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday.
Michael Thomas Lewis is accused of repeated and continued harassment of the 22-year-old Clark that began on Dec. 16, according to a court filing by prosecutors. Lewis is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
An arrest affidavit revealed over 15 messages from Lewis' X account that were sexually explicit and sometimes violent. In one of his posts, Lewis mentions that he got "banned" from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Fever's home arena. "Im sorry. Bu maybe I go to ur road games..its ok right?" he also wrote.
Also according to court documents, Lewis messaged Clark the following: "Been driving around your house 3x a day. But don't call the law just yet, the publc is allowed to drive by gainbridge..aka Caitlin's Fieldhouse."
On Saturday, Clark told a lieutenant from the Marion County Sheriff's Office that she was "very fearful" after discovering Lewis' X posts. According to court documents, she even "altered her public appearances and patterns of movement."
Lewis, who is from Denton, a city in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, had his bail set at $50,000 and would be subject to GPS monitoring if he is released on bail. The Denton Police Department told the Denton Record-Chronicle that it does not have any arrest records for Lewis.
