Surprise team has been most bet team to win Super Bowl in last 24 hours
By Tyler Reed
With the beginning of the New Year comes the most exciting time of the NFL season. The NFL postseason is set to begin next weekend, and the playoff picture has yet to be set.
Week 18 will decide the fate of a few teams in the AFC, as the Denver Broncos are the current seventh seed in the AFC. However, one team is hoping for a Broncos loss.
The Cincinnati Bengals can only make the postseason with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Broncos loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
But the fact that the Bengals are currently out of the postseason isn't stopping them from being a betting Super Bowl favorite.
According to FanDuel, the Bengals have been the most popular Super Bowl bet of the last 24 hours. With +2400 odds to win the big game, bettors are feeling more and more comfortable with a deep postseason run from the Bengals.
A lot still has to play out in order for the Bengals to even think about a postseason run. However, with the way the Cincinnati Offense has been playing, the Bengals would be a difficult matchup for anyone who may meet them.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
