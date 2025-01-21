Super Bowl 2025: Ranking the 4 potential matchups ahead of the conference championships
3. CHIEFS VS. COMMANDERS
Why it's Good: This one has some fun narrative angles to it. Mahomes vs. Jayden Daniels, who plays with a similar level of improvisational flair and brilliance. The Chiefs, who have been one of the most successful franchises of the last decade, taking on a Commanders team who hasn't sniffed a Super Bowl in the last 30-plus years, and haven't really come anywhere close in the last 20. The freewheeling Commanders might be the most chaotic team left in the playoffs, and chaos almost always equals Super Bowl fun.
Why It's Not: Once again, I feel the need to reiterate that this Chiefs team is not the high-flying, high-speed, high-octane offense of years past. They are ruthlessly efficient, but not terribly explosive, and sans Mahomes, they'd be downright pedestrian.
The defense certainly has experience against mobile quarterbacks, and would like nothing more than to deprive Washington of any joy in this potential matchup. Daniels is incredible and dynamic, but Kansas City is fully capable of locking him down and turning this game into a slugfest, or a blowout.