Steelers get much needed boost ahead of Christmas Day game
By Max Weisman
The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to get wide receiver George Pickens back from injury ahead of their showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor. Pickens' return is huge for the Steelers, who play essentially a must-win game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday.
Pickens missed the Steelers' last three games with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers struggled in his absence, going 1-2 including a loss last week to the Baltimore Ravens when a win would have clinched the AFC North. Now, Pittsburgh and Baltimore are both 10-5 atop the division standings, and they have two games to go. Both teams play on Wednesday.
Pickens has 55 receptions for 850 yards and three touchdowns this season, needing just 150 yards over the Steelers' final two games for his second straight 1,000 receiving-yard season. Pickens' return to the sideline is huge for quarterback Russell Wilson, who's had three below-average passing performances in the three weeks Pickens was out. With his top target back, Pittsburgh is hoping Wilson returns to form.
The Steelers' schedule to end the year is more difficult than the Ravens, only because they host the two-time defending Super Bowl champion and current AFC No. 1 seed Chiefs. Pickens' return, though, could give Pittsburgh the boost it needs to compete with Kansas City and get a much-needed win.
The Chiefs are struggling with injuries as well, but unlike the Steelers, they received negative news on Christmas. Defensive tackle Chris Jones, who injured his calf last week against the Houston Texans, is unlikely to play against the Steelers, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
The Chiefs still have things to play for as well. A win against Pittsburgh clinches home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs for the Chiefs, who are undefeated at home this season. That's important for both Pittsburgh and Baltimore as well. The AFC North winner will likely be the three-seed, whereas the runner-up will likely get the top Wild Card spot. The three-seed would not have to go to Kansas City until the AFC Championship and teams always want at least one home playoff game. You can only get that with a division win.
The North is coming down to the wire, and we'll know what needs to happen in Week 18 for both the Steelers and Ravens by the time Christmas is over. The Steelers still control their own destiny -- two wins in the final two weeks clinches the division -- but a loss opens the door for Baltimore. The Ravens need a better record than the Steelers over the final two weeks of the season to win the division.
First, though, the games need to be played. Steelers-Chiefs kicks off at 1 from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh and when that one wraps up, Ravens-Texans will follow. Both games will be broadcast on Netflix in a Christmas Day special.
