Start stretching millennials: a live-action 'Power Rangers' series is coming to Disney+
By Tyler Reed
There are certain things that could strike a chord in the hearts of millennials. Things like hearing a tasty jam that was on a 'Jock Jams' album. Or, seeing a show we grew up watching, find another generation.
Well, if the generation that calls themselves "90s babies" hasn't heard the good word, our Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers are expected to make an epic return.
Yes, according to Umberto Gonzalez of TheWrap, the 'Power Rangers' are expected to return in a live-action series on Disney+.
"The development of “Power Rangers” is part of Hasbro Entertainment’s ongoing strategy to elevate storytelling and produce series based on Hasbro’s most iconic brands alongside the industry’s best talent, studios and distribution platforms,"wrote Gonzalez.
Nothing can contain the joy my body is feeling right now. Knowing that the Rangers are returning as we prepare for March Madness. I'm not sure that I have had a better week in my entire life.
If you were lucky enough to have an older brother who was obsessed with Tommy Oliver and the Green Ranger, then you know, that choosing a ranger to be your favorite was one of the most important decisions of your life.
If you had to compare that decision with another, it would be like choosing your starter Pokemon when you first got to play the game on your Gameboy Color. (Shoutout to the Squirtle gang.)
Now, a new generation has the opportunity to make a decision that will dictate their life forever. I'm not saying choose the Red Ranger, but I'm demanding that you do.
