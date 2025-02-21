Should the NBA adopt a Team USA versus the World All-Star Game?
By Matt Reed
The NBA definitely is at a crossroads with its All-Star weekend, and while the league has plans to make the product more entertaining like it once was, perhaps they could take a page out of the NHL's book and create an exciting event.
The league just had arguably one of its least entertaining All-Star events recently, while hockey's pro league put together an insanely popular event with their Four Nations tournament, which was capped off with Canada defeating the United States.
On ESPN's First Take Friday, the panel discussed the idea of a potential U.S. team taking on a team full of global superstars and how that would potentially shake out.
While the Olympics certainly has had its moments with basketball's top stars representing their countries, this was actually a really promising idea from the show when looking at the sheer talent that could be placed on both teams.
The NBA has become an increasingly international product, especially with superstars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama leading the NBA into a new era of young talents.
However, even if commissioner Adam Silver doesn't entertain this idea, it does at least seem like the NBA is heading in the right direction with a reported one-on-one tournament and having bigger stars enter the Dunk Contest.
