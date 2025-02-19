Seven men charged for alleged roles in Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, more break-ins
Seven Chilean men were charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property by federal prosecutors on Wednesday, as part of their ongoing investigation into a string of high-profile robberies and break-ins involving athletes, according to Jenna West of The Athletic.
Pablo Zuniga Cartes, Ignacio Zuniga Cartes, Bastian Jimenez Freraut, Jordan Quiroga Sanchez, Bastian Orellano Morales, Alexander Huiaguil Chavez, and Sergio Ortega Cabello are allegedly part of a theft group originating in South America, and range in ages from 20 to 38.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis were among the athletes who were robbed, as well as unnamed players from the Memphis Grizzlies and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The group allegedly stole over $2 million worth of valuables, and their houses were hit while they were away for games. The complaint includes a photo of three of the suspects and a fourth man whose identity is redacted, posing with a damaged safe and multiple watches allegedly belonging to Portis.
Burrow's home was hit on December 9, 2024, and saw $300,000 worth of valuables stolen. Cabello allegedly rented a car in South Florida around the time of the alleged robbery using a fake Argentinean ID, and used that car in the break in.
According to ESPN, the FBI alleges that the men would approach the houses under the cover of woods or other dark areas, and then separate into smaller groups to commit multiple burglaries.
Cabello, Sanchez and Morales had previously been charged in relation to Burrow's robbery.
If convicted, the men could face up to 10 years in federal prison.
