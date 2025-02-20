Saints hiring Doug Nussmeier as offensive coordinator a logical move
The New Orleans Saints continued filling out their coaching staff on Thursday, announcing the hire of Eagles quarterback coach Doug Nussmeier to be their offensive coordinator, according to Brooks Kubena and Cale Clinton of The Athletic.
The move isn't a huge surprise, although it is a big step up for Nussmeier, who has never held a coordinator position in the NFL in his lengthy coaching career.
Nussmeier is a career quarterbacks coach in the NFL; he's worked for the Cowboys, Chargers, and Eagles in that role, helping to mentor Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert, although both of them had injury issues throughout Nussmeier's tenure. He's well-regarded in the industry, and knows Moore's offense well.
The good news for the Saints is that while Nussmeier has never called plays at the NFL level, he likely won't be calling them in New Orleans, either. New head coach Kellen Moore is likely to be the primary offensive playcaller, and Nussmeier will serve in a more advisory role.
When you're an offensive-minded head coach like Moore is, you want someone who shares your view on offense in the room to be a sounding board. You want another set of eyes who approach things similarly to you, to help you spot things you miss and maintain continuity of scheme with players.
Nussmeier fits that bill to perfection for Moore. The pair have worked together since their time with the Cowboys starting in 2018, and it's clear that Moore values his opinion highly.
The Saints still have some big questions to answer this offseason; they're well past the salary cap and are going to be jettisoning some big contracts, in all likelihood. Nussmeier will help Moore to solidify his vision for the team even in this transitional period, and should be a boon to whoever winds up playing quarterback for them next season, be it Derek Carr, Spencer Rattler, or someone else.
For a team with as much potential change coming as New Orleans is likely to have, that kind of stability makes this a brilliant hire.
