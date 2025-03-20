The Big Lead

MLB Network expands pregame coverage just in time for 2025 season

By J.P. Hoornstra

Jul 9, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell (55) with Harold Reynolds on the red carpet prior to the 2019 MLB All Star Game at Progressive Field.
MLB Network is ushering in its 17th season with an expanded version of MLB Tonight.

Starting next Wednesday, the network's signature studio show will expand to a two-hour national broadcast beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern Time, rebranded as MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show.

This new edition, kicking off on "Baseball Eve" ahead of Opening Day 2025, will feature a refreshed logo and a team of hosts and analysts. Greg Amsinger, Harold Reynolds, and Dan Plesac will return to anchor both the March 26 premiere and Opening Day on March 27.

According to a press release, the program "will heavily utilize MLB Network’s Ballpark Cam to take fans inside the ballpark for exclusive access to batting practice and pre-game warmups."

Intentional Talk, co-hosted by Siera Santos, Kevin Millar, and Ryan Dempster will air its first episode of 2025 next Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

When West Coast games traditionally begin at 10 p.m. ET, "late-night MLB Tonight" continues its live game coverage with Matt Vasgersian and Adnan Virk.

“I have not been this excited about MLB Tonight since we launched a new way to watch baseball back in 2009,” Reynolds said in a statement released by MLB Network. “People forget that we stuck our necks out with a live look-in show, and it turned out pretty good. Well, it’s time to go to another level and that’s what we are going to do with the 5 p.m. show."

Last week, MLB Network announcd two new weekly shows that will debut this month: Off Base Podcast and MLB Network Podcast. Leading into afternoon baseball, the 30-minute shows will air back-to-back on Sundays at 11 a.m. ET beginning March 30.

