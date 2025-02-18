Red Sox's Alex Bregman's comments on Rafael Devers helpful, but won't end third base drama
The Boston Red Sox's newest infielder, Alex Bregman, did his best to try and cool the potentially tense situation with incumbent third baseman Rafael Devers on Tuesday.
Unfortunately for Bregman, that train has already left the station.
According to Chris Cotillo of Mass Live, Bregman downplayed any rift between he and Devers after the incumbent's comments over the weekend about Boston's new logjam.
“I think everybody here believes in their abilities,” Bregman said. “I think all of us believe that if we all put together a good effort this season, we have a really good chance of being a winning baseball team. I can only talk for myself but I’ll play wherever helps the team win.”
Bregman also noted that the team didn't specifically tell him where he'd be playing this season.
“I’m super excited to just be his teammate. He’s a great player. I think everybody in this clubhouse is worried about winning. Whatever it takes to help the team win, that’s all I’m focused on. I’ll play wherever A.C. (Alex Cora) tells me to play.”
The drama kicked off on Monday, when Devers told reporters he had no plans on playing anywhere but third base this season.
"No. Third base is my position," Devers said, "It's what I play. I don't know what their plans are. We had a conversation. I made it clear on what my desires were. Whatever happens from here, I don't know."
Bregman is saying all the right things, and under normal circumstances, Boston could just move him to second, where he's played decently well in the past in his career.
Unfortunately, the Red Sox seem likely to use their number seven prospect, Kristian Campbell as their starting second baseman next year. Campbell has looked sharp early in camp, and projects as a likely starter at the beginning of the year. That forces Bregman to stay at third, and Devers into a DH role, because of the newcomer's superior glovework.
This was always going to be a concern for Boston when they signed Bregman. He's a good enough player that he's worth the potential headache of trying to get two third basemen on the field at once, but that doesn't mean there isn't going to be a headache in Spring Training.
Bregman is saying and doing all the right things, and Devers has a right to stand his ground on this; while he's not close to Bregman's level defensively, if the Red Sox promised him he'd be their third baseman when he signed his 10-year, $313 million contract, he has every right to be irked they went back on their word.
The good news is, it's still early in camp. Everyone has a chance to adjust to new roles, Campbell has to prove he can hit big league pitching, and there's ample time for Bregman and Devers and the Red Sox to sort this out, and get everyone to a place where they're okay with how things look.
The bad news is, until this decision gets made and everyone is okay with it, the drama isn't going anywhere. Devers has expressed his displeasure with getting moved off third, and until we know for sure that that's what they're going to do, Boston can expect plenty of eyes on that dynamic.
