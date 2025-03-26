Recently retired MLB utility player joins SiriusXM as radio host
The next stage of Cole Tucker's baseball career has been revealed.
The 28-year-old utility player retired after seeing action in the last six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates. Although he was in camp with the Angels in spring training as a guest instructor, he'll now turn toward a career in media.
Tucker was announced Wednesday among SiriusXM's lineup of 2025 hosts for MLB Network Radio.
Former Marlins and Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, and former major league players Stephen Piscotty, Ryon Healy, and AJ Ramos were also announced as new hosts. Opening Day of the 2025 regular season around MLB is Thursday.
They join an MLB Network Radio roster that features former GMs Jim Bowden, Jim Duquette and Steve Phillips, former players David Aardsma, Kevin Frandsen, Chris Gimenez, Jensen Lewis, Trevor May, CJ Nitkowski, Eduardo Pérez, Xavier Scruggs, Ryan Spilborghs and Mike Stanton, and former manager Kevin Kennedy.
The channel is also home to shows hosted by national baseball writers Tyler Kepner and Jon Morosi, as well as baseball insiders Robert Brender, Jenny Cavnar, Mike Ferrin, Dan Graca, Jeff Joyce, Jim Memolo, Grant Paulsen, Ed Randall and Dani Wexelman.
Tucker appeared in 24 games with the Angels last season, spending most of the season at Triple-A. He retired with five career home runs, a .213 batting average in 183 games.
Tucker is the husband of actress Vanessa Hudgens.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Team value rankings reveal consensus from Forbes, Sportico—except on Mets
SPORTS MEDIA: Chicago radio personality engages troll on social media, gets fired
MLB: Dodgers set records with $1 billion revenues: report
SPORTS MEDIA: Longtime baseball play-by-play voice, ESPN alum, announces retirement
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: 'Fight For Glory' amps up traditional World Series highlight film