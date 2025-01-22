Raphinha scored a goal nobody would believe if the highlight didn't exist (WATCH)
By Matt Reed
Some goals are truly spectacular because the player did something so magical with the ball at their feet, while others are pure luck and simply occurred without a reasonable explanation. Well, Barcelona forward Raphinha can relate to the second option after his finish in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.
Barca were taking on Benfica in the European competition, which turned out to be a truly epic match, but the Brazilian's goal was only the beginning of the wild performance.
With the Spanish side trailing 3-1 in the second half, Benfica keeper Anatoliy Trubin had a relatively routine chance to clear the ball from inside his own penalty area. However, Trubin ends up driving the ball low barely outside of the Benfica 18-yard box and it smashed into the head of Raphinha before lofting into the net to pull the game closer.
It was one of those moments where you simply wouldn't have believed it if there weren't highlights of it circling around the internet.
To make matters worse for the Portuguese side, that goal sparked a comeback for Barcelona, which was capped off by another Raphinha goal in the 96th minute. The match finished 5-4 to Barca in one of the wildest Champions League matches of recent memory.
